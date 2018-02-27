Topgolf bringing 300+ new jobs to Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Topgolf has announced they are coming to Greenville and will create 325 new full and part-time jobs.

Topgolf allows people to play point-scoring golf games using microchipped balls that instantly score themselves, according to their website. Players can see the accuracy and distance of their shots on TV in their hitting bay.

The climate controlled venue also has food, drinks, big screen TVs and music.

The venue will be located at the intersection of I-85 and Pelham Rd.

You can learn more about Topgolf on their website.