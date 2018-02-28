Carolina HS student arrested after gun found, say Greenville Co. deputies

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – A Carolina High School student has been arrested after a gun was found in his backpack, according to Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

School Resource Officers arrested 19-year-old ZaQuel Shumaud Lewis.

He is charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds, Resisting Arrest, Public Disorderly Conduct and Simple Possession of Marijuana.

The incident happened Wednesday morning just after 8 a.m.

School administrators pulled Lewis aside after they smelled what they thought was marijuana.

The report says when administrators said they needed to search him, Lewis ran from the building and began cursing at school staff.

The resource officer tried to detain Lewis and he resisted. The deputy was able to get him into custody moments later, according to the report.

The deputy learned Lewis had a loaded gun in his backpack.

The deputy also found marijuana during a search of his backpack.

Investigators conducted multiple interview and have not found any evidence to indicate that Lewis’ intent was to use the gun at the school, according to the report.

Lewis is in the Greenville Co. Detention Center where he is waiting on a bond hearing.