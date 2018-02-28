Dick’s Sporting Goods ends sale of assault-style rifles in stores

(WSPA) – Dick’s Sporting Goods has announced it will end sales of assault-style rifles in stores after 17 students and teachers were killed in a Florida school shooting.

CEO Edward Stack said in an interview on Good Morning America that the company was so “disturbed” and “saddened” by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that it decided to end sales of assault rifles.

Stack said the accused gunman bought a firearm from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in November. He said it was not the same gun used in the massacre.

“We did everything the law required and still he was able to buy a gun… When we looked at that we said the systems that are in place across the board just aren’t effective enough to keep us from selling someone a gun like that,” Stack said.

He said the company supports the Second Amendment and he’s a gun owner himself.

“We don’t want to be a part of this story and we have eliminated these guns permanently,” Stack said.

Beginning Wednesday, Dick’s Sporting Goods won’t sell assault-style rifles, also called modern sporting rifles, at its 35 Field & Stream stores. The company also won’t sell high capacity magazines and vowed not to sell bump stocks.

The company will also raise the minimum age to purchase firearms at its stores to 21.

Dick’s Sporting Goods released the following statement:

We at DICK’S Sporting Goods are deeply disturbed and saddened by the tragic events in Parkland. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims and their loved ones. But thoughts and prayers are not enough. We have tremendous respect and admiration for the students organizing and making their voices heard regarding gun violence in schools and elsewhere in our country. We have heard you. The nation has heard you. We support and respect the Second Amendment, and we recognize and appreciate that the vast majority of gun owners in this country are responsible, law-abiding citizens. But we have to help solve the problem that’s in front of us. Gun violence is an epidemic that’s taking the lives of too many people, including the brightest hope for the future of America – our kids. Following all of the rules and laws, we sold a shotgun to the Parkland shooter in November of 2017. It was not the gun, nor type of gun, he used in the shooting. But it could have been. Clearly this indicates on so many levels that the systems in place are not effective to protect our kids and our citizens. We believe it’s time to do something about it.”

The company called on elected officials to “enact common sense gun reform” and ban assault-style firearms, bump stocks, high capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase guns to 21, as well as “include relevant mental health information and previous interactions with the law” as part of background checks.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is one of the nation’s largest outdoor gear retailers.

Founded in 1948, the company has more than 700 locations across the country.