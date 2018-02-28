Economic development thrives in Anderson County

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – Anderson County is ever growing with new jobs and new development popping up left and right.

Since January 2009, the county exceeded more than $3.3 billion in capital investment. Thanks to companies like Michelin, Bosch, First Quality and Arthrex, in the last eight years, 5,377 manufacturing jobs were created. County Administrator Rusty Burns tells 7News that the job creation benefits the entire community.

“People don’t have to leave Anderson County to build a career, a nice career they have opportunities for growth, and it puts more people in commercial enterprises which makes the quality of life improve,” Burns said.

Burns said that we can anticipate more job announcements in 2018 as well as see construction finish up on industries that are expanding to get more people in the doors of Anderson County. He projects that in just two or three years, the county will hold the most manufacturing jobs in the state.