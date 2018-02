GREENWOOD (WSPA) – A Greenwood woman is dead after the car she was driving was struck by a box truck early Wednesday morning.

Angela Gambrell, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Greenwood County Coroner around 4:45 a.m.

The coroner’s office says Gambrell was stopped at the intersection of Grace Street and By-Pass 72 NW when the vehicle was struck from behind by a box truck.

Greenwood Police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are also investigating the accident.