Help find missing teen Tyqueria Little from Laurens

LAURENS, SC (WSPA) – The Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find missing 17-year-old Tyqueria Little.

Investigators say she may have contacted an unknown person to pick her up from her home and left on her own accord.

They say there is a possibility she is trying to go out of state.

Little has a history of mental illness and was recently released from a mental health facility, according to her family.

If anyone has seen her or has any information regarding her whereabouts please contact the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967 or crime stoppers at 68-crime.