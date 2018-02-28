Help find suspect in car theft, credit card fraud in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a man accused of being in possession of a stolen car and using stolen credit cards in Oconee County.

The Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Ryan Adam Carr of Travelers Rest is wanted on five counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

Deputies say Carr was in possession of a 2013 Mazda CX-9 on February 18 that was reported stolen on February 17 from Greenville County.

Carr is also accused of using a stolen American Express card for five separate transactions at a Walmart on Sandifer Boulevard in Seneca on February 18.

The total charged during the five transactions was $1,687.88.

Anyone with information on Carr’s location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.oconeelaw.com and click on Crime Stoppers.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.