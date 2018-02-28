Man accused of church arsons claims he ‘set fires for God’

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County detectives have arrested a man they say is responsible for starting fires at two churches in Seminole.

According to detectives, at about 8 a.m. Feb. 4, deputies were called to the Seminole United Methodist Church and the Universal Harmony Church in Seminole for reports of two suspicious fires.

Both churches were unoccupied at the time, but the fires caused minor property damage.

Detectives believed the fires were set intentionally and were related.

Detectives obtained surveillance video of the man the believed was responsible for the fires and put the video on social media.

They received a tip that identified the suspect as Brody Seiger, 33.

On Tuesday, detectives interviewed Seiger.

Detectives say he admitted to setting the fires, claiming he “set the fires for God.”

Seiger allegedly broke a window at the Universal Harmony Church during the late hours of Feb. 3. He lit a door mat on fire and pushed it through the broken window of the church.

About an hour later, he broke a window at the Seminole United Methodist Church, poured gasoline through the broken window and ignited the gasoline.

Detectives arrested Seiger and charged him with two counts of first degree arson.