Man sexually abused young girls in Laurens, gets 25 years

LAURENS, SC (WSPA) – A man has pled guilty and was sentenced to 25 years for sexually abusing two young girls, according to Solicitor David Stumbo.

Tito Olan Marin, 42, entered guilty pleas Tuesday on two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He was sentenced to 25 years on each of the charges to run concurrently. There will be no parole and he will be required to register as sex offender for the rest of his life.

Stumbo said a fourth-grade student was learning about “good touches and bad touches” in March 2017 and began crying during the presentation.

The student told the teacher that Marin assaulted her in 2014.

Investigators began interviewing family members of the victim and another girl said Marin raped her when she was 10 years old.

“Our society simply does not have any place for monsters like Tito Marin who prey on children to satisfy their own selfish desires,” Solicitor Stumbo said. “While I wish my office never had to prosecute a single case like this, it provides some measure of reassurance that this sexual predator is now off the streets for many years to come.”