Mary Black Health System and Cherokee County Ambulance Service

Cherokee County, South Carolina

A Circuit Court Judge ruled today that Mary Black Health System must continue providing Emergency Ambulance services in Cherokee County for another 6 months. The county must pay the hospital 45-thousand per month for that service.

In an emergency, seconds can mean the difference between life or death. that’s why today’s court order to keep ambulance service for the thousands who live in cherokee county is so important.

Upstate Carolina EMS provides Ambulance service for Cherokee County.

Mary Black Health System in Gaffney is suing the county because the hospital no longer wants carry the full cost of EMS service.

Cherokee County says the hospital is breaking a contract from 1984. Today with a deadline just hours away, a judge bought both sides more time to reach a final agreement.

Lynette Blanton a Cherokee County resident says, ” when he said that I think he was looking out for Cherokee County his people”

Representatives from Mary Black were not available to go on camera today, but did release a statement highlighting the judges order, which says, Ambulance service must continue, Cherokee County must contribute financially. The Judge also acknowledged that there is a contract end date and he also spelled out the process for a quick hearing if the issue isn’t resolved in mediation.

Life long Cherokee County resident, Sarah Phillips says the services are needed and someone has to pay.

Sarah says, ” I don’t mind paying something out of my money, if it takes it, just as long as I get care.”

Since 1998 the ambulance service covered Cherokee County with only four trucks. It wasn’t until 2017 that a fifth truck was added, that of course also increased the bottom line.

Randy Guyton is with Upstate Carolina EMS, they run the ambulance service for the county. He told us by phone, that the focus is to care for the people of Cherokee County. They also have an open book policy with Mary Black Hospital, meaning hospital officials can check their financials at anytime. The goal is to help, not hurt the county or anyone in it.

We reached out to the Cherokee County Commission Chairperson, we were unable to reach him for comment.

The judges order states, If the two sides can’t reach an agreement, a final hearing will be held 180 days.