NAACP sues Myrtle Beach over Black Bike Week rules

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – A civil rights group is suing Myrtle Beach and its police department, saying the city discriminates against blacks by having different rules and stricter enforcement during a motorcycle festival catering to African-Americans.

The national NAACP and its Myrtle Beach branch said Tuesday they are asking a judge to stop Myrtle Beach from using a 23-mile long one-way traffic loop only put in place during Black Bike Week over Memorial Day weekend.

The loop is not in place the week before when mostly white bikers come to Harley Week.

The suit also says Myrtle Beach Police use more aggressive tactics during Black Biker Week.

The NAACP sued in 2003 and traffic plans were changed for 10 years.

The city and police department say they do not comment on pending lawsuits.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.