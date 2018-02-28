NC mom charged in profanity-laced rant at school

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina mother has been jailed after authorities say she went on a profanity-laced tirade at an elementary school.

The Gaston Gazette reports Gaston County Police said 31-year-old Ashley Nicole Thompson of Bessemer City was at the school on Tuesday for a conference about her child. Police said Thompson screamed that she didn’t care about being banned from the school, and struck an officer trying to arrest her.

An arrest warrant said the incident occurred in the middle of the school day.

Thompson is charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct at school and resisting a public officer, and with a felony count of habitual misdemeanor assault. She is jailed on a $50,000 bond, and it’s not known if she has an attorney.