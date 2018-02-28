New “Fab 5” food donation items needed for Greer Community Ministries

Greer, SC (WSPA) –The holidays have passed and in many cases, non-profits may see a dip in donations.

According to Greer Community Ministries Media and Marketing Coordinator Krista Gibson, they still have a large need to feed and clothe those that are less fortunate in the Greater Greer area.

GCM is asking for donations of gently used clothes or food, especially the following five items: canned meat, fruit, pasta and soup as well as peanut butter in 18 ounce containers.

Gibson said the ministry distributes food once every four months to area families.

You can also utilize Amazon Prime to send a food donation to GCM or donate financially in person or on their website.

Donations are accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.Monday-Friday at the ministry at 738 S. Line St. Ext. in Greer.

Call 877-1937 or visit gcminc.org for more information.