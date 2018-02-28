Northwood Little League Celebrates 50 Years



The 2018 spring season is a milestone year for Northwood Little League. It will mark the 50th consecutive opening day in the league’s history.

50TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT

50th Anniversary Celebration & Fundraiser tickets

We’re inviting all current and past Northwood families to help us celebrate 50 years of baseball and softball with Northwood Little League. Join us for food and drinks (open bar) while listening to music provided by Cravin’ Melon. There will also be a live and silent auction for those looking to add more to their collection of sports memorabilia and pop culture. All funds raised during the event will go directly back to Northwood Little League. (All guests must be 21 or older to attend.)

Friday, March 16

7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Cannon Centre

204 Cannon Street

Greer, SC 29650