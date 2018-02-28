Spartanburg Co. Council votes on location of temporary courthouse

Spartanburg County Council voted Wednesday in a special session on the relocation of courthouse operations to a temporary facility about 7 miles away from the current courthouse.

It in the Flatwood Industrial Park off Highway 221 next to the Rite-Aid warehouse. That’s in the Peach Valley – Cherokee Springs area of Spartanburg County.

Today the company hired to oversee the move showed council plans for a building that doesn’t yet exist.

Once it is built the county will lease it and up-fit it with the rooms necessary to put all the courthouse operations under one roof.

“Based on the vote today I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback especially from staff members who work in the facility that we are going to be relocated. This has been a long time coming. The last 5 years has been a bunch of highs and lows in regards to the current facility that we are housed in,” said Clerk of Court Hope Blackley.

Nonetheless, she said, it is still a concern for many workers that they have to remain in the current building for a year while the temporary one is built.

Council made no mention of cost or how it will be paid for, stating it is still under negotiation.