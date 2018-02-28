Teen dead after shooting at convenience store in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting at a convenience store on Highway 72 in Greenwood.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call for a report of shots fired at the Stop-A-Minit on SC-72 shortly after 5:00pm.

Deputies and the South Carolina Highway Patrol had been searching the area for a possible reckless driver when the call for shots fired came in to dispatch.

A state trooper arrived at the convenience store and confirmed that shots had been fired, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say a gunshot victim arrived at Self Regional Hospital just after 5:15pm where he later died.

Investigators say they are interviewing a person of interest.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.