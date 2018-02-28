Upstate man dead after shooting, high-speed chase in Chester Co.

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) – A man has been shot and killed by officers following a high-speed chase in South Carolina.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said Chester County sheriff’s deputies responded to a stolen vehicle report near Richburg late Tuesday. Officers spotted the vehicle and chased it. Berry says the chase ended near the Chester city limits when the vehicle crashed.

Berry said the man pulled a handgun as officers approached. He said one city officer and one deputy fired. Both have been suspended during the investigation.

Coroner Terry Tinker said 20-year-old James Case of Travelers Rest died from gunshot wounds.

No officers were hurt, and SLED agents recovered the suspect’s gun.

Berry says the suspect was a white man. He says one white male officer and one black male officer fired.