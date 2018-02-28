Upstate shoppers react to Dick’s assault-rifle ban

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Shoppers are reacting to one national retailer’s decision to stop selling “assault-style” weapons.

Dick’s Sporting Goods made that announcement Wednesday. The national retailer also said it will no longer sell high-capacity magazines. They also raised the age requirement to buy any gun at all Dick’s and Field & Stream stores to 21. Field & Stream is also owned by Dick’s.

A parent in Parkland, Florida applauded the decision and told CNN Wednesday, “I will be going out to Dick’s to buy something because I’m so proud of them {for} }taking a voluntary step to make our kids safer.”

A shopper at the Dick’s location on Woodruff Road in Greenville tells 7 News the solution to a complex issue will take more than one corporate move. He said, “I wish that was all that it took. You know, for a couple stores to make a couple of small changes and that would implement the change we want in this country but I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

The sporting goods retailer will continue to sell rifles, shotguns, black powder and youth guns and ammunition.