SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Crews from Spartanburg Water continue to make repairs to a broken 12-inch water main along Southport Road.

According to Spartanburg Water, 230 customers are without water in the area.

There is no current estimated time of restoration for water service.

Once water is restored, customers will be under a boil water advisory until water quality testing is complete.

Customers with questions can call (864) 582-6375 for more information.