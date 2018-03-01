1 arrested, 1 sought in deadly shooting in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a local convenience store on Highway 72W in the county on Wednesday.

According to a news release, the shooting incident happened at Stop-A-Minit, located on 2206 Highway 72W.

Sheriff’s office officials said one person was shot and later died at Self Regional Hospital.

Investigators identified at least 2 suspects in the shooting — Tyrese Jermaine Paul and Eric Patterson Thomas (aka “Fred”).

Paul was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies are currently searching for Thomas on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of violent crime.

According to the sheriff’s office, Thomas is known to have ties to Abbeville, Greenwood and Greenville counties in South Carolina.

Thomas is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-942-8600 or call Crime Stoppers.