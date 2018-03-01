1 killed, 1 injured in shooting was attempted murder-suicide, Buncombe Co. deputies say

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said an incident Tuesday night where one person was killed and a second person was injured in a shooting was determined to be an attempted murder-suicide.

We reported earlier that the shooting happened in the 200 block of Rock Hill Road in Asheville.

Sheriff’s office deputies arrived at the scene around 7:40 p.m. after a gunshot wound was reported, and found one person deceased.

Another person was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said on Tuesday that the shooting appeared to be a result of a domestic incident.

Sheriff’s office officials said on Thursday that David Leonard Gaines, 52, of Asheville, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting was an isolated incident and there was never a public safety threat to the community.