There was an instance of a peacock nearly boarding a plane at a New Jersey airport.

It’s one of many incidents that has lead to an overhaul of airline rules when it comes to emotional support animals.

Many people are believed to be “gaming the system” so today Delta and United Airlines rolled out more strict rules.

To be clear this is not talking about certified service animals.

The new rules apply only to “emotional support animals,” where abuse has been rampant, even at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

Individuals have reported seeing a person come into the airport with an emotional support monkey that was essentially running around baggage claim, terrorizing people and ultimately asked to leave.

Owners of emotional support animals will now be required to give airlines three documents: A vet screening, a letter from a mental health professional, and a signed form that the animal is trained to behave in public.

Here are the Delta documents, and here are United Airline documents.

The move stems from a sharp spike in the use of these emotional support animals. United said it saw 43,000 in 2016. That jumped to 76,000 last year. And so did the onboard incidents like dog-biting.

Even if individuals, have approval from the airline, most airports like GSP, require any emotional support animal to be transported in a carrier until passengers are on the plane.