Anderson Co. creates Criminal Justice Coordinating Council

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – On Thursday afternoon, roughly 100 stakeholders in Anderson County showed up for the first Criminal Justice Coordinating Council meeting at the library.

This council will be only the second of its kind in the state with the only other in Charleston County. The main goal is to find ways to work together and improve the justice system in Anderson County.

“They’ve really made a real commitment that this isn’t a flash in the pan but something that is long term so that we can open up better communication lines between the various agencies,” said Dave Camp, inaugural chair of the CJCC of Anderson County.

One of their first tasks is establishing why the detention center has faced an overcrowding issue for years and how to tackle the problem.

Now the group is made up of people from law enforcement, various elected positions, mental health personnel, magistrates at the courthouse and more, so the hope is that the diversity will help them see new solutions to old problems and get things done in a timely manner.

The tentative next meeting is scheduled for April 24th. The goal is to have an executive board of about 20 members who will meet more often with the whole group meeting every other month.