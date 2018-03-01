Car theft, card fraud suspect wanted in Oconee Co. arrested in Pickens Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man wanted for car theft and credit card fraud was arrested in Pickens County Thursday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office officials notified Oconee County officials that Ryan Adam Carr, 19, of Travelers Rest, was arrested in Dacusville.

Carr was wanted on five counts of financial card fraud and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies said Carr was in possession of a 2013 Mazda CX-9 on February 18 that was reported stolen on February 17 from Greenville County.

Carr was also accused of using a stolen American Express card for five separate transactions at a Walmart on Sandifer Boulevard in Seneca on February 18.

The total charged during the five transactions was $1,687.88.

Oconee Co. officials were not sure when Carr would be transferred to Oconee County and no arrest details were given.