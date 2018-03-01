Clemson Little Theatre Presents “Anne of Green Gables”



http://www.clemsonlittletheatre.com

A fun, entertaining performance of a beloved classic play. Anne of Green Gables as performed by the Clemson Area Youth Theatre promises to delight audiences.

The beloved classic novel, “Anne of Green Gables” has been adapted for the stage and is set to headline as the Clemson Area Youth Theatre’s (CAYT) spring performance this March. The cast of 20 hails from Anderson, Pickens, and Oconee counties, and like all CAYT performances, the show exclusively showcases actors aged 10 to 18, in 5th through 12th grades.

The show will run Friday-Sunday, March 9-11 and 16-18 with 7:30 p.m. productions Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. shows on Sunday. Clemson Little Theatre. 214 S. Mechanic Street, Pendleton, SC

ClemsonLittleTheatre.com To reserve tickets, call (864) 646-8100 $10 adults, $7 college students, $5 children under 19