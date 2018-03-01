Construction co. cited for dumping at embattled funeral home

A construction company was cited by DHEC for improperly dumping construction materials on First Family Funeral Home’s property in Spartanburg.

First Family Funeral is currently under SLED investigation for having a body stored in a closed room that should have been cremated three years prior. 7News investigations have revealed the owner of the funeral home, Lawrence Meadows, has continued to act as a funeral director even though his license was revoked in 2015. Labor Licensing and Regulation suspended First Family’s license on February 23rd. An investigation into the body found started on February 8th.

Letters of violations sent to Michael Meadows on February 14th, reveal that DHEC found Meadows Construction illegally dumping asphalt debris in the back parking lot of First Family Funeral. The letter goes on to state that Meadows is related to the owner of the funeral home.

Mr. Meadows told DHEC that he was laying the debris down for a bed to pour a new parking lot over, according to the citation. DHEC states that the debris was being illegally dumped and would have to be properly disposed of.

The citation states all of the debris must be removed by March 14th, or the company could face up to $10,000 fines per day.