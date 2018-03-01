George Kitchen talks about his new book “Golfing Across the Ponds; A Duffer’s Perspective”



Greenville, SC – Dr. George Kitchens has lived in Greenville, SC for eight years. He is retired Otolaryngologist (ENT) and Facial Plastic Surgeon. He is a lover of golf and self- proclaimed duffer. His book

“Golfing Across the Ponds; A Duffer’s Perspective” is a humorous memoir of his 60 years of experience (forward by Tom Fazio and Preface by Judge Ian Bamford). It is an invaluable travel guide as well as an intelligent tool for first time golf travelers. Tom Fazio says “I can say without hesitation that George Kitchens has seen and experienced infinitely more golf around the world than I ever will.”

Dr. Kitchens went to his first Masters Tournament in 1958 and has never missed a tournament since. This year marks his 61st year attending. To celebrate Dr. Kitchens will have a Book Signing and Meet and Greet at The Pickwick Pharmacy & Soda Fountain on Saturday, March 3rd from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

In his travels Dr. Kitchens has traveled extensively in the USA and abroad; played 546 courses, 96 abroad. These experiences motivated him to share his travel ideas with others, including numerous, humorous stories and memories his travel has generated, all lovingly recorded in his book.

For more information on Dr. Kitchens and his book please visit http://www.golfacrosstheponds.com

Dr. Kitchen is available for quotes and more information. Please contact Clair Ray at 864.325.6534 or clairraymkt@gmail.com .