Hearing in Todd Kohlhepp civil case continued

A civil hearing scheduled for March 15th in the Todd Kohlhepp case, has been continued according to paperwork.

A hearing set for two weeks from today was for all six cases to present to a judge at the same time. Court records show that preparations were also being made to bring the convicted serial killer to Spartanburg County for the hearing from Broad River Correctional Facility.

Kohlhepp is serving a life sentence for the kidnapping of Kala Brown and the murders of Charlie Carver, Johnny and Meagan Coxie, and for the 2003 Superbike murders.

Brown’s attorneys filed a motion to continue to the hearing.

Over the past few days, Brown’s attorneys had also filed Subpoenas for three witnesses to attend the hearing, including a Spartanburg Regional Nurse, a Greenville Hospital System Psychiatrist, and a chiropractor from Williamston.

This is the third continuance motion Brown’s attorneys have filed in the lawsuit, since being filed in November of 2016.