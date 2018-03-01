Help Henderson Co. deputies find missing 36-year-old man

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 36-year-old man.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Michael Lee Oliver was last seen on Feb. 16 at Carrier Park and Short Michigan Avenue in Asheville around 3 p.m.

Oliver was last seen wearing green pants and a grey t-shirt.

He was described as being 6-foot-2 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds, has brown hair, a beard and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Oliver’s whereabouts is asked to call 828-697-4911.