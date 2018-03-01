Help police find missing woman, 6-year-old in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officers are searching for a woman and her child who went went missing on Feb. 24 in Greenville.

According to a police department news release, Allison Brooke Littlejohn, 26, and her son, Blake Romello Littlejohn, 6, went missing from Kingsview Street.

Greenville police said no foul play is suspected at this time, but family members shared with police their concerns regarding Allison Littlejohn’s mental health.

Allison Littlejohn is described as being 5-foot-11 inches tall and weighs around 240 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray and black leggings and a black head scarf.

Blake Littlejohn is described as being 3-feet tall and weighs around 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenville Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463).