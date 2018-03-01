Henderson Co. parents can track child’s bus route with new app



HENDERSON Co., N.C. (WSPA)–There’s now an app for Henderson County parents to track the location of their child’s school bus.

The app, called Here Comes The Bus, allows parents to see when the school bus is approaching a designated bus stop or school location.

School district officials say two main reasons for the app implementation is to make sure students avoid dangerous road situations and inclement weather.

Parents can customize the app if they have more than one child who rides the bus. A notification will be sent letting them know when their child’s bus has arrived at school and the bus stop.

Here Comes The Bus is available on smartphone, tablet and desktop computer.

The app launched Thursday, March 1 and is available in the App Store and Google Play.