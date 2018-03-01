J.L. Mann student brought BB gun to school, say Greenville Police

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville police say a 16-year-old student has been arrested after bringing a BB gun to school.

Greenville police officers responded Wednesday to a report of a possible weapon in a student’s possession at J.L. Mann High School.

Police say school administration removed the student from class and he admitted to having a BB gun in his backpack.

The student was charged with carrying a weapon on school property, according to Greenville Police Department.

Greenville County Schools spokesperson Beth Brotherton said a pellet gun was found based on a tip from another student.

School officials immediately notified law enforcement.

Brotherton said no threats were made and the student was cooperative.

He will be disciplined according to the school behavior code.