Motorcyclist dies following weekend crash in Gaffney

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said a motorcyclist, who was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Gaffney, died.

According to a coroner’s office news release, George Hackthorne of Blacksburg, died Thursday morning at Spartanburg Medical Center, where he was hospitalized following the crash.

“Hackthorne was driver and lone occupany of a 3 wheel motorcycle that was headed east on S.C. Highway 18 at 8:10 p.m. Sunday,” Fowler said. “Hackthorne drove into a grass median island before striking a 2011 Chevrolet pick-up, also headed east, in the left side. He was not wearing a helmet and sustain head injuries.”

According to Fowler, an autopsy will be performed on Friday to assist in the investigation.

Fowler said Hackthorne’s death makes it the fourth traffic-related death in 2018.