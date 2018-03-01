I-26 East reopens after tractor trailer crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 26 were blocked several hours after a tractor trailer crash in Spartanburg County.

Troopers say the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 15.

Interstate 26 East was closed between Exit 15 (Highway 176) and Exit 16 (John Dodd Road). Lanes reopened around 6:15 a.m.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports injuries in the crash.

