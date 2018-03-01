Rare Capitol salute for Rev. Billy Graham

WASHINGTON (AP)–The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare tribute by the nation’s political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.

The North Carolina minister, called “America’s pastor” by some, is lying in honor Wednesday and Thursday in Washington, where he counseled presidents and others over more than 60 years. President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are among those attending.

Graham met every president back to Harry Truman and counseled most of them. Ryan says there had been no doubt that Graham would get the honor of a Capitol ceremony because he had influenced the nation’s spiritual life.

Graham will lie in honor until Thursday. A funeral and burial are set for Friday at his Charlotte, North Carolina, home.