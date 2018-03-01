Spartanburg man gets 18 years for 2017 week-long crime spree

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he admitted to a week-long crime spree related to methamphetamine.

According to solicitor’s office release, Bobby Deyoung, 26, pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery, second-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine on Wednesday.

A judge sentenced Deyoung to 18 years for armed robbery convictions, and a consecutive 15 year prison sentence, suspended to 5 years of probation on the balance of the charges.

According to the release, the crime spree started on June 8, 2017 with a car break-in at a laundry mat in Cowpens, where he reportedly took a wallet from the car while Ashley M. Wiley, 25, also of Spartanburg, distracted the owner.

Two days later, Cowpens police were called to a burglary at a vacant home on Oakland Street, which they found to be ransacked.

According to the release, electronic equipment and a .38 caliber handgun were reported stolen.

Finger prints were collected at the scene connected to Deyoung and Wiley.

The pair then stole a 2015 Acura at gunpoint at Mobile Drive, where the victim reportedly told deputies that he handed over money, his cellphone and his car keys, as well as an electronic cigarette after he was threatened.

According to the release, Deyoung and Wiley then abandoned the car after they discovered it had a GPS device.

The two suspects then took a PT Cruiser at gunpoint on June 14, 2017. The pair reportedly approached the victim and asked for a ride to a nearby bar and when they arrived at the location, they took out a handgun and told the victim to get out of the car.

According to the release, Wiley was caught driving the stolen PT Cruiser on June 15, and during a search of the vehicle, officers found a gun that matched the description of the weapon stolen from the Cowpens break-in.

Methamphetamine was also found in the cup holder of the stolen vehicle.

The solicitor’s office said Wiley pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery, second-degree burglary, two counts of petty larceny, breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the armed robbery charges and a consecutive 15 year sentence, which was suspended to 5 years of probation on the balance of the charges.

Both Deyoung and Wiley will serve 85 percent of their prison sentences before they are eligible for parole.