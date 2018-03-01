Upstate teen educates parents on opioid epidemic

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A nationwide epidemic is closer to our front doors than you may think. That’s what experts are saying about opioid abuse.

An Upstate teen led an event at Greenville Technical College Thursday educating teen educated parents on how to try keeping their children safe.

“You don’t think of the opioid epidemic as being a local problem within the greenville community,” said Greenville Tech Charter HS Student Body President Sophie Finnell. She said she got the idea to use the issue as her senior project while interning at the Phoenix Center. “I just want to spread the word.”

The awareness event was titled “What Every Parent Needs to Know About the Opioid Epidemic.”

“I just want a parent to educate themselves on what an opiod is – what they can do within their own household to prevent their children from using opioids,” Finnell said.

Speakers included a man who lost his sons to drug overdoses, Greenville Police tackling the issue on the streets, and the Phoenix Center working to treat and rehabilitate addicts.

“With opiates, there are so many tentacles to the issue,” said Phoenix Center ECHO Coordinator Brandi Simmons.

The Phoenix Center got funding for the Empowering Communities for Healthy Outcomes (ECHO) grant after Greenville County was among 4 in South Carolina for high risk prescription drug abuse.

“Our numbers were ranking highest as far as prescriptions being prescribed, the number of pills being dispensed and the number of overdoses,” said Simmons.

It’s a major concern being addressed by the community’s youngest of voices.

“It’s a problem in Greenville – people are dying in Greenville, but this can be prevented,” Finnell said.

Experts say parents need to talk to their children and look for changes in their behavior.

Visit the Phoenix Center website for more resources.