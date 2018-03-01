USC Upstate AD, Basketball Coach dismissed

The University of South Carolina Upstate Athletic Director and the Men’s Basketball Coach have been dismissed from the University.

In a letter sent to campus this morning, the Chancellor stated that Julio Freire and Kyle Perry would no longer be in their respective roles as AD and Men’s Basketball coach.

A source close to the University says Friere’s dismissal comes on the heels of complaints from more than a dozen coaches in the athletic department regarding harassment and a hostile work environment.

The release goes on to state that University of South Carolina Columbia Associate Athletics Director Jeff Crane will serve as USC Upstate’s Interim Athletics Director. The Chancellor also stated the University will be immediately searching for a new AD and Men’s Basketball Coach.

Profiles for both Friere and Perry have been removed from the University’s website.

Friere was announced as AD in July of 2017. Perry was announced as head coach in October after longtime coach Eddie Payne stepped aside for health reasons.