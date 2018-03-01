Woman arrested for filing false report of sex assault at Upstate frat

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a woman who reported that she was sexually assaulted at a fraternity house near Seneca has been charged with filing a false report.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were notified early Saturday morning by the Clemson University Police Department of a reported sexual assault that happened at the Delta Chi fraternity house.

Deputies spoke with the reported victim — Sarah Katherine Campbell, 18, of Herndon , Va. — and an investigation was started and turned over to the Criminal Investigations Unit.

During the investigation, it was determined that the sexual relations between Campbell and a male at the fraternity was consensual.

According to the sheriff’s office, Campbell had not been truthful when giving information to the investigator in the case.

Campbell was arrested and charged with filing a false police report of a felony.