1 killed, 2 hurt in Travelers Rest crash

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA)–Troopers say one driver was killed and another driver and young child hurt in a crash in Travelers Rest.

Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:25 a.m. Friday on Geer Highway.

Hovis said a 22-year-old from Greenville was traveling east on the highway when they ran off the right side of road, struck a curb, over corrected and crossed the center line.

The driver hit a pickup truck headed in the opposite lane.

Troopers say the 22-year-old was trapped and had to be freed from the vehicle. He died from his injuries at the scene.

The coroner’s office has not released the name of the man killed at the time of this post.

A Travelers Rest woman and 5-year-old passenger in the truck that was hit were taken to a hospital for their injuries.