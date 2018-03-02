3 middle school students charged after found with gun at Greenville Co. high school

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Simpsonville Police Department officers are investigating an incident where three middle school alternative program students were arrested after they were found with a gun at Hillcrest High School’s bus loop Friday afternoon.

According to Greenville County Schools officials, the students — who are transported to MSAP at Donaldson Center each day, but live in the Hillcrest attendance zone — were found with the gun while waiting to catch their bus home.

School officials said Hillcrest High School students noticed the middle school students acting suspiciously and they alerted school administrators, who immediately approached the students and were able to seize the weapon.

A preliminary investigation revealed that one of the students had hidden the gun in the bushes on Friday morning and then retrieved it Friday afternoon with the “intention of selling it to one of the other students,” according to the release.

Simpsonsville Police Department officials said the three students were arrested and each charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

One of the three students also faces an additional charge of unlawfully carrying of a handgun.

School officials said there was no threat against Hillcrest High school.

Police said the weapon never entered the school and no injuries were reported during the incident.

“Hillcrest students did exactly what we have asked them to do — they saw suspicious behavior and alerted administrators so they could follow up,” officials said.

School officials also added that, “Every day, students at all GCS alternative programs are searched, scanned with a hand-held metal detector and are not allowed to carry backpacks.”