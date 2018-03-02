Asheville use of force criminal inv. took 5 months to open

A timeline released by Asheville Police shows it took 5 months for a criminal investigation to be launched into a use of force case from August of 2017.
Body camera video obtained by the Asheville Citizen Times shows Johnnie Rush being beaten by Asheville Police Officer Christopher Hickman, after being stopped for jaywalking. According to North Carolina state law, body camera footage can only be released to the public by a court order. Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams announced in a statement on Twitter Friday, that an investigation into how the Asheville Citizens Times obtained the video probably needed to be launched.
The video surround an incident on August 24th, 2017. Asheville Police say they received a complaint about the use of force incident the next day. An administrative investigation into officer conduct was launched in late August and the video was showed to DA Williams.
In December the body camera video was submitted to the DA again for him to review whether a criminal charge needed to be investigated against the officer, and in January the DA decided that investigation should go forward.
The Asheville Police Department reached out to the State Bureau of Investigations to conduct the criminal investigation in January, to which they declined. The SBI tells 7News that because the investigation was requested 5 months after the incident, “witness interviews would not be fresh and other avenues to collect evidence in the case would not be available due to the lapse in time.”