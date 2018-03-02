Asheville use of force criminal inv. took 5 months to open

A timeline released by Asheville Police shows it took 5 months for a criminal investigation to be launched into a use of force case from August of 2017.

Body camera video obtained by the Asheville Citizen Times shows Johnnie Rush being beaten by Asheville Police Officer Christopher Hickman, after being stopped for jaywalking. According to North Carolina state law, body camera footage can only be released to the public by a court order. Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams announced in a statement on Twitter Friday, that an investigation into how the Asheville Citizens Times obtained the video probably needed to be launched.

The video surround an incident on August 24th, 2017. Asheville Police say they received a complaint about the use of force incident the next day. An administrative investigation into officer conduct was launched in late August and the video was showed to DA Williams.

In December the body camera video was submitted to the DA again for him to review whether a criminal charge needed to be investigated against the officer, and in January the DA decided that investigation should go forward.

The Asheville Police Department reached out to the State Bureau of Investigations to conduct the criminal investigation in January, to which they declined. The SBI tells 7News that because the investigation was requested 5 months after the incident, “witness interviews would not be fresh and other avenues to collect evidence in the case would not be available due to the lapse in time.”

7News asked Asheville Police why they waited 5 months to request an investigation, to which they didn’t respond.

DA Williams sent a new letter to the director of the SBI on Friday, requesting the SBI to reconsider an investigation that the Western branch of SBI denied twice. The letter reads in part, “A neutral agency should conduct this investigation as the case now involves the unauthorized release of a body-cam video and that raises issues that may compromise a future prosecution”.

The letter goes on to state that when Asheville Police approved DA Williams on December 19th for a second time about the use of force video, they provided Williams with three other videos concerning separate instances relevant to this officer’s compliance with Asheville Police’s use of force’s policy.

7News received a copy of the public personnel file for Officer Hickman, which revealed he had been employed for 10 years with the department and that there were no demotions or suspensions during that time period. The personnel file reveals Hickman voluntarily resigned on January 5th.

City Council is holding a special called meeting Monday night at 5:30 in response to the release of the video and outrage.