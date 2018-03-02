Former clients of First Family Funeral claim insurance fraud

A month after a body meant to be cremated three year earlier was found stored in a closed room at First Funeral Home in Spartanburg, former clients continue to reveal issues with the funeral home.

Rhonda Harris chose First Family to bury her mother, Sarah Bell Long, in August of 2017, nearly six months later they’re still working to get insurance money they say they’re owed.

Harris states that Lawrence Meadows helped her daughter pick a casket and make the rest of the arrangements for Long’s funeral, not knowing his license had been suspended in April of 2015. Long’s death certificate states that funeral director Darryl Mattison would be taking care of the arrangements, but Long’s family claims they never met him.

Part of that arrangement was that Harris would pay $450 to reserve a plot for Long’s husband next to her. A month after Long’s funeral, they found the cemetery had never been informed, and a stranger was buried in the plot instead. Long’s body now has to be exumed and moved to a new location that can hold a spot reserved for her surviving husband.

Harris also states on the day of her mother’s funeral, the life insurance company AARP contacted her stating they had papers with her signature authorizing First Family to receive an amount more than $3,000 more than the funeral price they agreed to. Those documents show signatures from herself and Long’s husband, to which Harris states are both forged.

Harris sued First Family through Magistrate Court for $3,430, the judge sided with Harris.

LLR suspended First Family’s establishment license and Darryl Mattison’s funeral director’s license on February 23rd.