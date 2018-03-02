GALLERY: Rev. Billy Graham funeral

Billy Graham funeral View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Here is a gallery of photos from the Rev. Billy Graham Funeral

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – More than a week after Rev. Billy Graham died peacefully at his western North Carolina home, mourners will pay their respects on Friday.

The funeral service is scheduled to start at noon Friday. Though the service is private, it will be televised.

Often called “America’s Pastor,” Rev. Graham spread his Gospel message through broadcast.

Prime-time broadcasts of Billy Graham Crusades began prime-time broadcasts in 1957.

He preached to 215 million people in live audiences and reached hundreds of millions more through television, video, and webcast, according to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA).

Graham’s children are expected to share personal messages.

Graham was a member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg. The church’s senior pastor, Don Wilton, will read from Scripture and speak.