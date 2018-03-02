Help police find hit-and-run suspect in Forest City, NC

FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Forest City Police Department officers are asking the public’s help in locating a hit-and-run suspect.

According to a police department news release, officers responded to a hit-and-run call at the Forest City ABC Store just before 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

The suspect was described as being a male wearing a blue and white striped shirt and blue jeans.

According to the release, the suspect was said to be in a white Chevrolet Trailblazer with a damaged left taillight. The vehicle also has a temporary tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Dylan Radford at 828-245-5555 or 828-286-2911.