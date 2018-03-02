Bicyclist injured in Anderson Co. hit-and-run, highway patrol seeks info

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently seeking information on a hit-and-run crash, where a bicyclist was hit and injured.

According to a highway patrol flyer, the crash happened on Thursday just before 11:30 p.m. on Secondary 263 (White Street Exit) near George Albert Lake Road in Anderson County.

A bicyclist was hit by a red 1999-2002 Ford Expedition and was injured.

The Expedition did not stop and continued to drive.

According to highway patrol, the vehicle is expected to have damage to the front passenger headlight and passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call highway patrol at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME- SC.