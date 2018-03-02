Hometown Spotlight: Remembering Billy Graham

Moore, S.C. (WSPA)

As we remember the life and legacy of the Reverend Billy Graham we take a second to look at the impact he had on the Carolinas. In this week’s Hometown Spotlight we meet a man who lived to share God’s message with the world and made meaningful connections with those who wanted to do the same thing here at home.

Lead Pastor Jim Oliver of Bethlehem Baptist church said he first met Franklin Graham at Stony Brook School in NY in 1966.

Pastor Oliver said he became friends with Franklin, one of Reverend Billy Graham’s sons and when Oliver went to Furman University for college, he said he spent time with the Graham family at their home in nearby North Carolina.

Oliver said the Graham family was always supportive as Oliver dealt with the sudden passing of his father or with his son’s recovery after a car accident.

Oliver said one of the most treasured gifts he’s received is Billy Graham’s old Bible when he went into ministry.

Oliver currently serves on the board for the Sumartitians Purse organization