Man charged with child neglect after leaving crash with baby

JONESVILLE, SC (WSPA)–A man was arrested after walking away from a crash with an infant.

Simmone Larron Eugene Thompson, 46, of Spartanburg has been charged with child neglect, according to a report from the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of an overturned vehicle Thursday morning near Highway 176 and Chapman Road.

Dispatch was told people in the wreck left on foot with a baby, a report says.

A witness told deputies the driver and a woman and baby were seen walking towards the Belk Distribution Center.

Around 40 minutes later, dispatchers received about two people claiming they had run out of gas and asking to use a phone in the distribution center.

Deputies located one of them, identified as Simmone Thompson, with an infant under his coat nearby after a search. Deputies also spoke to a woman who told them Thompson was the father of her baby.

The report says deputies told Thompson he should have informed workers at the distribution center about the baby and wreck instead of making up a story about running out of gas.

Emergency medical responders checked the baby who appeared OK.

Deputies reportedly notified the state Department of Social Services and let the baby’s mother take the child.