Mourners to say goodbye to Rev. Billy Graham

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – More than a week after Rev. Billy Graham died peacefully at his western North Carolina home, mourners will pay their respects on Friday.

The funeral service is scheduled to start at noon Friday. Though the service is private, it will be televised.

Often called “America’s Pastor,” Rev. Graham spread his Gospel message through broadcast.

Prime-time broadcasts of Billy Graham Crusades began prime-time broadcasts in 1957.

He preached to 215 million people in live audiences and reached hundreds of millions more through television, video, and webcast, according to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA).

Graham’s children are expected to share personal messages.

Graham was a member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg. The church’s senior pastor, Don Wilton, will read from Scripture and speak.

The following is the official program for Graham’s private funeral service:

11:37 a.m. – Prelude – John Innes, Crusade pianist, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

Instructions to guests – Viktor Hamm, vice president of crusade ministries, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

Seating of the Graham extended family

11:50 a.m. – Seating of President and Mrs. Trump, Vice President and Mrs. Pence, Maj. Edward Bell Graham, grandson of Billy Graham

12 p.m.- Billy Graham’s casket escorted to tent – by immediate family

12:10 p.m. – Until Then – performed by Linda McCrary-Fisher

12:14 p.m. – Welcome – by David Bruce, executive assistant to Billy Graham

12:16 p.m. – Scripture Reading and Invocation (Ephesians 2:4-10) – Donald J. Wilton, senior pastor, First Baptist Church of Spartanburg, SC

12:20 p.m. – Congregational Singing: All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name – Tom Bledsoe, music director of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

12:23 p.m. – Family Tributes – Jean Ford, sister of Billy Graham; Virginia “Gigi” Graham, daughter of Billy Graham; Anne Graham Lotz, daughter of Billy Graham; Ruth Graham, daughter of Billy Graham; Nelson “Ned” Graham, son of Billy Graham

12:39 p.m. – Above All – performed by Michael W. Smith

12:43 p.m. – International Tributes – Sami Dagher, paster and church planter from the Middle East; Billy Kim, president of Far East Broadcasting Company, in Korea

12:50 p.m. – Because He Lives – performed by Gaither Vocal Band

12:55 p.m. – Prayer of Thanksgiving – Robert Cunville, associate evangelist, India, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

12:56 p.m. – Message – Franklin Graham, son of Billy Graham, president and CEO, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse

1:12 p.m. – Congregational Singing: To God Be the Glory – Tom Bledsoe

1:14 p.m. – Closing Prayer – George E. Battle, Jr., Bishop, St. James African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Charlotte, NC

1:16 p.m. – Bagpipe Escort: Amazing Grace – Pipe Major William Boetticher

1:22 p.m. – Postlude – John Innes

Instructions to guests – Viktor Hamm

Rev. Graham will be laid to rest near his childhood home in Charlotte, N.C.