SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Smoking where you work is a divisive topic, but research shows the average smoker wastes about six days a year on cigarette breaks.

Now, non-smokers want their time.

A new survey by e-cigarette maker Halo, found 42 percent of non-smokers believe they should get up to five extra days off to offset what co-workers do when leaving for a cigarette.

More than one in four smokers agree that their co-workers deserve more time off.